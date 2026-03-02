Turkish foreign minister discuss regional issues with Azerbaijani, Bulgarian counterparts

 Contact Us
Published March 02,2026
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday discussed regional issues over phone calls with his Bulgarian and Azerbaijani counterparts, according to the Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan discussed the latest developments, efforts to end attacks in the region and their consequences with Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov, and Bulgaria's Nadejda Neynski, the sources added.

Regional tensions escalated Saturday after the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran claiming to remove threats, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran retaliated with a series of drone and missile attacks that targeted Israel, and several Gulf countries, which are home to US military assets.