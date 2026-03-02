Saudi Arabia says it repelled drones attempting to strike Ras Tanura oil refinery

Saudi Arabia on Monday said it repelled drones attempting to strike the Ras Tanura oil refinery belonging to state oil giant Aramco, the official SPA news agency reported, quoting a spokesperson of the Defense Ministry.

"Two drones attempting to attack the Ras Tanura refinery this morning were intercepted and destroyed," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

"A limited fire resulted from falling shrapnel during the interception operation, with no civilian casualties."

The spokesperson added that the interception operation resulted in shrapnel falling near civilians and civilian objects.

A joint US-Israeli military campaign launched against Iran on Saturday has killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US assets.

Some media reports said the refinery was shut after the attack.





