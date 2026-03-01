 Contact Us
News Türkiye Turkish president, EU chief discuss US-Israeli attacks on Iran

Turkish president, EU chief discuss US-Israeli attacks on Iran

Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks Sunday with Ursula von der Leyen, urging a return to diplomacy after recent strikes on Iran heightened regional tensions. Erdogan stressed the need for close Türkiye-EU coordination and voiced readiness to support peace efforts.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published March 01,2026
Subscribe
TURKISH PRESIDENT, EU CHIEF DISCUSS US-ISRAELI ATTACKS ON IRAN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, discussing the recent attacks on Iran and the subsequent regional tensions, the Türkiye Directorate of Communications said.

During the call, Erdogan urged all parties to return to diplomacy and dialogue, stressing readiness to provide all kinds of support for the peace process.

Erdogan also underlined the importance of close coordination between Türkiye and the EU during the process.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with a series of drone and missile attacks that targeted Israel, US assets and several Gulf countries.

Israel and the US launched a similar attack on Iran last June, triggering a 12-day war before a ceasefire was announced.