Iranian attack targets naval facility in Bahrain

An Iranian strike hit a maritime facility near Mina Salman Port on Sunday evening, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said, prompting civil defense teams to contain a fire. The attack comes amid escalating regional tensions following US-Israeli operations against Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory strikes.

Published March 02,2026
In a statement posted on the US social media company X's platform, the ministry said "Iranian aggression" targeted a maritime facility near Mina Salman.

It said civil defense teams were carrying out procedures to control a fire resulting from the attack, it added.

Regional tensions escalated on Saturday after the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran retaliated with a series of drone and missile attacks that targeted Israel, US assets and several Gulf countries.