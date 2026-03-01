Iranian attack targets naval facility in Bahrain

An Iranian attack targeted a maritime facility near Mina Salman Port on Sunday evening, Bahrain's Interior Ministry said.

In a statement posted on the US social media company X's platform, the ministry said "Iranian aggression" targeted a maritime facility near Mina Salman.

It said civil defense teams were carrying out procedures to control a fire resulting from the attack, it added.

Regional tensions escalated on Saturday after the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran retaliated with a series of drone and missile attacks that targeted Israel, US assets and several Gulf countries.





