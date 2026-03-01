UAE closes embassy in Tehran, withdraws diplomatic staff over Iranian attacks

The United Arab Emirates announced Sunday evening the closure of its embassy in Tehran and the withdrawal of its ambassador and diplomatic staff from Iran, citing Iranian missile and drone attacks on its territory.

The decision came in response to "blatant and hostile Iranian missile attacks" that targeted civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports and service facilities in the Gulf country, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The attacks "endangered innocent civilians in a serious and irresponsible escalation and constitute a flagrant violation of national sovereignty, as well as a clear breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations," it added.

The ministry stressed that the move reflects the UAE's "firm and unwavering stance against any aggression that threatens its security and sovereignty."

The decision comes amid continued "hostile and provocative conduct that undermines de-escalation efforts and pushes the region toward a highly dangerous trajectory, threatening regional and international peace and stability, as well as energy security and global economic stability," the statesmen said.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with a series of drone and missile attacks that targeted Israel, US assets and several Gulf countries.

