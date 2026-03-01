EU warns escalation after strikes in Middle East could threaten region, Europe

The European Union on Sunday warned that recent developments following serial strikes in the Middle East must not lead to further escalation that could threaten the Middle East, Europe and beyond, with unpredictable consequences.

EU foreign ministers held an emergency video conference to discuss the situation in Iran and the wider region, after which the bloc issued a statement expressing "utmost concern" over the unfolding events.

"The events unfolding in Iran must not lead to an escalation that could threaten the Middle East, Europe and beyond, with unpredictable consequences, also in the economic sphere. The disruption of critical waterways, like the Strait of Hormuz, must be avoided," the statement said.

The EU called for "maximum restraint," the protection of civilians, and full respect for international law, including the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian law.

"The Middle East stands to lose greatly from any drawn-out war," it warned.

The bloc condemned Iran's attacks and violations of the sovereignty of several countries in the region, urging Tehran to refrain from indiscriminate military strikes.

It also expressed solidarity with regional partners affected by the violence and reiterated its commitment to regional stability and the protection of civilian life.

The EU said it has already imposed extensive sanctions on Iran over human rights violations, its ballistic missile and nuclear programs, and its support for armed groups in the Middle East, adding: "We will continue to protect EU security and interests, including through additional sanctions."

The bloc noted that it remains in close contact with partners in the region to support de-escalation efforts and will continue to contribute to diplomatic initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and ensuring long-term regional security.

