Azerbaijan president offers condolences over death of Iran’s supreme leader

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday offered condolences to his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran," according to a message published by the Azerbaijani presidential press service.

Aliyev extended his deepest condolences to Pezeshkian, Khamenei's family, and the Iranian people, wishing them patience and endurance.

"Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei played an important role in the life of the Iranian state and society for many years and was a figure who held a special place in the political and religious life of his country. His death is a great loss for Iran," Aliyev said, wishing the Iranian people peace, stability, and security during this difficult time.

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council said Khamenei was killed during the US-Israeli joint operation at his office early Saturday, and that his death would mark the beginning of a "great uprising against the tyrants of the world."





