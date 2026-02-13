Leader diplomacy brings greater stability to Türkiye-US ties: Turkish parliamentary official

The head of the Turkish parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee said Thursday that relations between Türkiye and the US are on a more stable footing due to direct engagement between the countries' leaders.

Speaking to Turkish journalists in Washington, Fuat Oktay, a former Turkish vice president, said the current "healthy" relationship between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump has contributed to steadier bilateral ties.

Oktay said meetings on Capitol Hill reflected a more positive atmosphere compared to previous visits, suggesting that the constructive approach at the leadership level is also visible in Congress.

He said bilateral trade between the two NATO allies stands at nearly $40 billion, with a target of $100 billion, adding that new areas of cooperation have emerged in defense and security.

Reiterating that NATO allies should not impose embargoes on one another, Oktay said issues such as the S-400 air defense systems should be handled in a way that allows both sides to move forward. He said Türkiye procured the systems to meet urgent security needs at a time when it was unable to obtain US-made Patriot systems.

On regional issues, Oktay also emphasized that strengthening Syria's central government and ensuring integration across the country would contribute to regional stability, arguing that this approach serves the interests of both Türkiye and the US.





