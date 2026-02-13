Israeli artillery, gunfire target several towns in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Israeli forces carried out artillery shelling and opened fire on multiple towns in southern Lebanon on Friday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire deal in place since November 2024, Lebanese media reported.



The state-run National News Agency said five Israeli artillery shells struck the Wadi Mazlam area, while heavy machine-gun fire targeted the outskirts of the border town of Yaron.



An Israeli drone also dropped two sound bombs near the town of Aita al-Shaab in the Bint Jbeil district, NNA said.



Additional shelling with heavy-caliber artillery was reported on the outskirts of Beit Lif, while the towns of Aitaroun and Blida were also subjected to bursts of gunfire.



No injuries were reported.



The attacks came amid repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, killing and wounding hundreds of Lebanese. Israel continues to occupy five Lebanese hilltops seized during the latest war, in addition to other Lebanese areas it has held for decades.



Israel began military operations against Lebanon in October 2023 and escalated them into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding about 17,000 others.