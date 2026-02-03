Turkish Pesident Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince meet in Riyadh

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

On an official visit to Saudi Arabia, Erdoğan is accompanied by his wife, first lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and other ministers.

No further detail on the meeting was provided.

The visit to Saudi Arabia is the first leg of the Turkish leader's tour of regional countries.

The Turkish president will then travel to Cairo on Wednesday at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to co-chair the second meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, Duran said.

During the Egypt visit, Erdoğan and Sisi are expected to discuss bilateral issues and exchange views on regional and international developments, with particular focus on Palestine, Duran further said.

Erdoğan also plans to attend a Türkiye-Egypt Business Forum during his Cairo visit, he added.