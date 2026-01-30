Turkish stock exchange opens lower on Friday

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 13,809.39 points, down 0.16% or 21.71 points from the previous close.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 climbed 3.16%, closing at a new record high of 13,831.09 points with an all-time high trading volume of 302.5 billion liras ($6.96 billion).

As of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate stood at 43.5005, the EUR/TRY rate was 51.8820, and the GBP/TRY rate was 59.8355.

The price of one ounce of gold was $5,135.55, while the barrel price of Brent oil was around $68.30.





