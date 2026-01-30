 Contact Us
News Türkiye Turkish stock exchange opens lower on Friday

Turkish stock exchange opens lower on Friday

Anadolu Agency
Published January 30,2026
Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 13,809.39 points, down 0.16% or 21.71 points from the previous close.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 climbed 3.16%, closing at a new record high of 13,831.09 points with an all-time high trading volume of 302.5 billion liras ($6.96 billion).

As of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate stood at 43.5005, the EUR/TRY rate was 51.8820, and the GBP/TRY rate was 59.8355.

The price of one ounce of gold was $5,135.55, while the barrel price of Brent oil was around $68.30.