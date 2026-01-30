IRAN SAYS IT SUPPORTS REGIONAL DIPLOMACY, HAILS TÜRKIYES STANCE ON GAZA

Iran on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to regional peace and diplomacy, while praising Türkiye's position amid ongoing security challenges and Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Istanbul, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran attaches great importance to its partnership with Ankara, particularly in light of recent regional developments.

He said the visit came in response to Fidan's earlier trip to Tehran in November, and that Türkiye and Iran are in regular contact due to shared interests and concerns.

"In the last one or two weeks alone, we have held almost daily phone conversations," he noted, adding: "Türkiye is not just a neighbor, but a friend, and neighbors will always be our priority."

"Türkiye and Iran have always stood by one another in both difficult and easy times," Araghchi said.

He added that bilateral relations are grounded in "fraternity and friendship."

He said Türkiye's approach of keeping diplomatic channels open is highly valued by Tehran and expressed readiness to further enhance cooperation with Türkiye when necessary.

Araghchi thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish government, and Fidan for their messages of solidarity following what he described as recent "terrorist attacks" in Iran, saying the incidents were "clearly directed by Israeli-linked elements."

Addressing the war in Gaza, he said Iran appreciated Türkiye's efforts to provide humanitarian assistance and promote peace.

"We thank President Erdogan and Hakan Fidan for their active role and support for Palestine," he said.

He also emphasized the importance of Islamic unity and said countries in the region must cooperate to end the violence.

"We are aware that those who want to destabilize this region use the chaos in Gaza to justify broader goals. We must not let them succeed," he underlined.

Turning to broader regional issues, Araghchi warned against foreign intervention.

"The illegitimate interference of outside actors, particularly the conspiracies of the Israeli regime, aim to destabilize the region," he said, stressing that "Islamic countries must act in unity."

He underlined that regional security is indivisible, saying: "We oppose any action that could destabilize peace and security."

Araghchi also noted that a new war in the region would endanger all countries, calling for a rational approach to avoid wider escalation.

Since Israel launched its assault on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, there has been a sharp rise in raids, arrests and attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

According to data from official Palestinian institutions, Israeli settlers carried out 4,723 attacks against Palestinians and their property across the West Bank in 2025 alone. At least 14 Palestinians were killed in those attacks.

Commenting on Iran's nuclear program, Araghchi reiterated that it remains peaceful.

"We have never sought nuclear weapons," he said, adding that Iran remains open to fair diplomatic processes.

He underscored that Iran has no issue with diplomacy, but said "negotiation must not begin with threats."

"If one side imposes its demands before talks even begin, then that is no longer a negotiation," he said.

He emphasized that "the results of any negotiation are to be determined at the table, not beforehand."

He warned that "Iran will not enter any negotiation held under pressure or coercion."

Araghchi said that, currently, there are no concrete plans or timelines for talks with US officials.

"Although the US has made repeated requests for negotiation through various intermediaries, the necessary preconditions and groundwork have not been fulfilled," he said.

He explained that any diplomatic process must be based on clear agreements about its content, format, and method.

These issues, he added, were discussed extensively with Fidan and would continue to be explored with Türkiye and other regional partners.

"We hope to reach a common framework soon that can lead to an honorable and dignified negotiation process," he said.

Addressing Washington's stance, Araghchi criticized what he called "clear contradictions" in the US approach.

"On one hand they issue threats, and on the other hand they call for talks. This is inconsistent," he said.

He recalled last June's military escalation, describing it as a "failure" for the US.

"If they wish to repeat that experience, the outcome will be the same. They will not achieve any of their objectives," Araghchi said.

"Iran is ready for negotiation, but also ready for war," he warned.

"In fact, we are more prepared now than before the June attacks. If we face aggression again, our response will be just as strong and resolute."

He warned that if the US directly enters any new conflict, the consequences could be far more severe, potentially expanding beyond bilateral confrontation.

"This is the nature of war," he said. "Those seeking to drag the region into full-scale war must not be allowed to reach their goal."

The remarks come as tensions have escalated between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks, following US President Donald Trump's statements that a "massive armada" was moving toward Iran, alongside his call for Tehran to "come to the table" for negotiations.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive" response, while reiterating that Tehran remains open to talks only under what it describes as "fair, balanced and noncoercive terms."

On Iran's defense posture, Araghchi said Tehran's missile capabilities and defense systems are not, and will never be, subject to negotiation.

"No country negotiates its own security. The safety of the Iranian people is not anyone's business," he said.

"Iran will maintain and strengthen its defense capabilities as much as necessary to protect the country," he added.

On Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon, Araghchi said Iran supports sovereignty and inclusive governance, and called for an end to occupation in Syria.

Regarding Lebanon, he emphasized the importance of national dialogue among all parties.

He also criticized the EU's move to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group, calling it a "strategic miscalculation."

Araghchi added that the two sides also discussed ways to boost economic cooperation and remove existing obstacles to trade.







