Trump says US 'very close' to Ukraine-Russia settlement

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he believes a settlement between Ukraine and Russia may be within reach, even as he acknowledged the deep animosity between the two countries' leaders.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the personal and political hostility between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin has complicated efforts to end the conflict.

"Zelensky and Putin hate each other, and it makes it very difficult. But I think we're getting very close to getting a settlement," Trump said.

Trump did not provide details on the substance of ongoing discussions.

"I think that we have a good chance of getting it settled," he added.