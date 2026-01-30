News Sports Spaniard Albert Riera appointed Eintracht Frankfurt coach

Spaniard Albert Riera appointed Eintracht Frankfurt coach

Albert Riera is the new head coach of Eintracht Frankfurt, signing a deal until 2028 to replace the ousted Dino Toppmöller.

Published January 30,2026

Spaniard Albert Riera has been appointed Eintracht Frankfurt in succession of Dino Toppmöller, the Bundesliga club said on Friday.



Riera, 43, is to join from Slovenian league leaders Celje on a contract until 2028. He will arrive after coaching Celje for the last time in the Slovenian top-of-the-table clash at Maribor on Sunday.



His appointment is seen as a major surprise given the standard of Slovenian football and the fact he has never been involved with the Bundesliga.



But Frankfurt board member for sport Markus Krösche said that "we have followed his progress for a long time and are confident that his abilities are a good fit for the demands of Eintracht Frankfurt in the current situation and in the future, and that he's also an excellent fit for the club and our team on a personal level.



"In Albert Riera, we have deliberately decided on a coach who plays modern, intensive and attacking football. He has international experience, a clear playing philosophy and an equally clear approach in his day-to-day work with the team," he said.



"In our talks, Albert impressed us with his extensive expertise and good communication."



The former Spain international, who played for Espanyol and Liverpool in a varied playing career, previously coached Olimpija Ljubljana and Girondins Bordeaux.



He has won one Slovenian league title and two Slovenian Cups. Celje are also into the play-off round of the Conference League.



Toppmöller was sacked on January 18 amid mixed results caused by a leaky defence. Frankfurt have been eliminated in Europe and are eighth in the Bundesliga. They are yet to win a match in 2026, losing three and drawing two and conceding three goals in each match.



Dennis Schmitt is acting as caretaker, including on Saturday against Bayer Leverkusen, before Riera is set to take over from Monday onwards.












