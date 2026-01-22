Türkiye’s international reserves exceed $200B for first time

The Turkish Central Bank's official international reserves exceeded the $200 billion threshold for first time as of January 16, according to figures released on Thursday.

The total reserves surged 4.6%, or $9.1 billion to $205.2 billion, from the previous week's $196.1 billion, the bank said.

Foreign currency reserves — in convertible foreign currencies — rose 6.7% to $76.4 billion compared to the previous week.

The bank's gold reserves — including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold-swapped — climbed 3.7% to $121 billion in the same period.

Meanwhile, total IMF reserve position and special drawing rights decreased by 0.2% to reach $7.7 billion.