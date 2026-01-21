Turkish foreign minister to attend signing ceremony of Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ Charter

 Contact Us
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent President Erdogan at Thursday’s signing of the Board of Peace Charter for Gaza in Switzerland, part of a US-led initiative to support the ceasefire and transitional administration in the enclave.

Published January 21,2026
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace Charter for Gaza in Switzerland, said an official statement on Wednesday.

Hakan Fidan will attend the ceremony this Thursday on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said the Foreign Ministry.

Last week, the White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace alongside the approval of a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, one of four bodies designated to manage the transitional phase in the enclave.

The creation of the board coincided with the launch of phase two of a ceasefire agreement which halted Israel's war on Gaza that has killed more than 71,000 people and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

The initiative is part of a 20-point plan proposed by Trump and adopted as a UN Security Council under resolution last November.