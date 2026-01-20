Türkiye freezes as temperatures drop to minus 24.3°C nationwide

Cold and rainy weather moving in from the Black Sea has pushed temperatures below freezing across all 81 provinces of Türkiye, with the lowest temperature recorded at minus 24.3 degrees Celsius in the Kangal district of Sivas.

According to data compiled from the Turkish State Meteorological Service, the cold spell continues to affect the country. On Tuesday, temperatures in some districts of all 81 provinces ranged from minus 0.5 to minus 24.3 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature nationwide was measured in Kangal, Sivas, at minus 24.3°C. Other notably low temperatures included minus 21.2°C in Göksun (Kahramanmaraş), minus 21.1°C in Refahiye (Erzincan), and minus 20.9°C in Pınarbaşı (Kayseri).

Dozens of provinces and districts recorded subzero temperatures, including parts of Rize, Niğde, Nevşehir, Erzurum, Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir, Antalya, and many others, as thermometers across the country remained well below freezing.