Baykar buys Piaggio, plans Avanti Next expansion

Türkiye's leading defense company Baykar is entering a major transformation after acquiring Italian aerospace giant Piaggio Aerospace. The 140-year-old company plans to increase its aircraft production capacity 5 to 6 times with new investments. Haluk Bayraktar, Piaggio Aerospace Chairman and Baykar CEO, shared details on the acquisition and future plans.

Highlighting Piaggio's long history in the Italian aerospace industry, Bayraktar said, "This is a significant heritage for Baykar. Combining technologies with Piaggio gives us a unique advantage and potential, uniting the strengths of Türkiye and Italy."

Bayraktar explained that Piaggio currently manufactures the P180 aircraft, produces engine parts, and operates engine maintenance facilities. "With all these capabilities and expertise, we have a very unique aircraft — the world's fastest turboprop with a distinctive design. By combining Piaggio's facilities, skills, legacy, and brand with Baykar's UAV innovations, we see a bright future. P180 is a very special aircraft, and while production has been limited in recent years, our vision is to revive operations and expand production capacity."

Currently producing 4–5 aircraft per year, Baykar plans to increase P180 Avanti production to 25–30 units annually, supported by existing facilities and supply chains. "Baykar is determined to invest in updates and make this aircraft attractive to the market. Over 250 P180s have been produced, and 220 have been flying since 1986 — a highly reliable fleet with over 1.1 million flight hours."

"AVANTI NEXT" MODEL COMING

Bayraktar said the company is heavily investing in system upgrades, modernizing avionics with Garmin systems, renewing interiors, and implementing satellite communications. "With these updates, we will launch the 'Avanti Next' model," he said.

STRENGTHENING PRESENCE IN THE U.S.

Baykar will also invest in maintenance and customer services, particularly in the U.S., the largest market for the P180. Agreements with authorized service centers, including a recent one with Interjet Continental Aerospace, and plans for a logistics center will improve support and spare part availability.

INVESTMENTS IN UAV PRODUCTION AND NEW ENGINES

Baykar aims to produce unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at Piaggio facilities and localize UAV manufacturing in Italy to serve European needs, in partnership with Leonardo. Bayraktar also highlighted plans to expand engine maintenance and repair capabilities with new equipment and investments. "We listen to our customers, especially in the U.S., who are enthusiastic about the P180's design, performance, speed, and cabin comfort. Enhancing our U.S. operations is our top priority," he added.