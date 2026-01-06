Turkish president, US counterpart discuss Venezuela, Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his US counterpart Donald Trump held a phone call Monday to discuss bilateral and global issues.

Erdoğan and Trump exchanged views on bilateral relations between Türkiye and the US, cooperation in the defense industry, and regional and global issues, particularly Venezuela and the Gaza Strip, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

Earlier, Erdoğan said he conveyed Ankara's sensitivities in a call with Trump.

"During the phone call with President Trump of the United States, we conveyed Türkiye's sensitivities to him. We underlined that Venezuela must not be dragged into instability.

"Türkiye and the Turkish nation will continue to stand by the friendly people of Venezuela in their pursuit of prosperity, peace, and development," he said after the Cabinet meeting.