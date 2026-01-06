Turkish intelligence thwarted threats before they materialized in 2025, says intelligence chief

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) carried out numerous operations across a wide geographic scope in 2025, neutralizing threats before they materialized and protecting citizens' security, said the intelligence chief.

In an article written for Anadolu to mark the intelligence service's 99th anniversary, İbrahim Kalın said the organization has adopted a preventive intelligence paradigm that prioritizes early risk detection, long-term forecasting and strategic analysis.

Kalın said that the intelligence organization integrates human intelligence, technical intelligence and open-source intelligence, increasingly supported by artificial intelligence technologies, adding that this approach allows the agency to move beyond quantitative data collection toward qualitative assessment and strategic evaluation, enabling intelligence to inform long-term policy decisions.

SUCCESSFUL OPERATIONS CARRIED OUT IN 2025



Kalın emphasized that security should be understood as an indivisible whole, encompassing operational, tactical and strategic dimensions. He said that modern threats cannot be addressed through isolated measures and require a holistic security approach involving coordination among multiple institutions.

He said the organization's work in 2025 included preventing espionage attempts, countering cyber threats and disrupting activities that could undermine social stability.

The article said Türkiye continued its fight against terrorist organizations in 2025, describing efforts against groups including ISIS, al-Qaeda, the PKK, FETÖ and DHKP/C.

"Regardless of their source, origin, form, or justification, our fight against the violent acts, financial resources, and propaganda activities of terrorist organizations will continue with determination and resolve," said Kalın.

On the national objective of a "terror-free Türkiye," Kalın said: "This goal represents a comprehensive, multidimensional, multi-phased, original, and innovative transformation project—ranging from the dissolution and disarmament of the PKK to political reforms and the establishment of social peace. The national solidarity, fraternity, and democratic perspective expressed in the Turkish Grand National Assembly, with the support of political parties and a broad segment of society, provide critical and historic contributions to the process."

ESPIONAGE ATTEMPTS AGAINST TÜRKİYE PREVENTED



Addressing counter-espionage, Kalın said that Türkiye remains a target for intelligence operations due to its regional and international role, adding that espionage methods have evolved to include online operations, front organizations and the exploitation of criminal networks, requiring constant vigilance and expanding counterintelligence capacity.

"Indeed, over the past year, we exposed agent networks and thwarted espionage activities conducted against our country. Our efforts in this field will continue without compromise or slowdown," he said.

Kalın also highlighted the growing importance of cybersecurity, describing efforts to protect the country's "cyber homeland."

He said the intelligence organization has strengthened cyber defense architecture and carried out operations against attempts to destabilize the country through digital platforms and financial channels.

TÜRKİYE CLOSELY MONITORS 'COMPLEX PROCESSES ACROSS DIVERSE GEOGRAPHIES'



Beyond domestic security, Kalın said the organization plays a role in "intelligence diplomacy," establishing communication channels between conflicting parties and contributing to de-escalation efforts in crisis regions.

"From the Gaza ceasefire to the Russia-Ukraine war, from Somalia to the reduction of tensions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan axis, we closely monitor complex processes across diverse geographies and contribute to regional peace and stability," he said.

"Our aim is to establish a belt of security and stability based on mutual trust and respect at both regional and international levels," he added.

On Syria, Kalın said developments following Dec. 8, 2024, opened an "irreversible point and the beginning of a hopeful transformation process toward a stable future governed solely by Syrians," adding: "A free, sovereign, unified, secure, democratic, and prosperous Syria will ensure domestic peace while contributing to regional stability. All internal and external attempts to divide Syria, weaken its political unity, or violate and undermine its sovereignty are doomed to fail."

Kalın said that Türkiye would continue to contribute to stabilization efforts with "strategic patience and wisdom."

Kalın pointed to Africa as a region of growing strategic competition, saying Türkiye's approach emphasizes local solutions and cooperation. He said intelligence diplomacy has played a role in countries, including Libya, Somalia and Sudan, as well as across Central and West Africa.

Concluding the article, Kalın said the intelligence organization, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, would continue to operate with "centuries-old state tradition and civilizational memory."

He paid tribute to intelligence officers killed in the line of duty and said the agency remains committed to safeguarding Türkiye's security and stability as it approaches its centennial.