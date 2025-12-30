Turkish president receives his Somali counterpart in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who is visiting Türkiye upon an invitation, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

Erdoğan welcomed Mohamud with an official ceremony at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office in Istanbul, according to the sources.

Following the ceremony, the two leaders held a one-on-one meeting. No further details were shared regarding the meeting.

After their one-on-one discussion, Erdoğan and Mohamud chaired an inter-delegation meeting between the two countries at the same venue.

Erdoğan was accompanied by several top Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır.

Also present were National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director İbrahim Kalın, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Defense Industries President Haluk Görgün, and AK Party Deputy Chair and Spokesperson Ömer Çelik.

























