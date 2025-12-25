Wreckage of crashed drones being examined, says Turkish Defense Ministry

The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the wreckage of crashed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Balıkesir and Kocaeli provinces is being examined, and that information will be shared with the public once the findings are available.

However, the wreckage of the UAV, which was shot down on Dec. 15 while approaching Turkish airspace over the Black Sea, has yet to be collected "because it was scattered over a wide area in very small pieces," said Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk, a press and public relations advisor and spokesperson for the Defense Ministry during a press conference at defense giant ASELSAN to commemorate its 50th anniversary.

"The control of our airspace is ensured 24/7 with a multi-layered architecture including radars, electro-optical sensors, land, sea, and air elements, and the NATO integrated structure, and there is no weakness in this regard," Aktürk told reporters.

He stated that small, low-altitude UAVs with low radar cross-sections pose a "new generation threat" to all countries, including Türkiye.

"As a result, the incidents in question are a reflection of the increased use of UAVs due to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, rather than an air defense weakness. Türkiye is taking additional measures against UAVs, including national projects and allied integrations," he said.

Türkiye is constantly improving its air defense capabilities and remains committed to ensuring the security of its airspace, he noted.

LATEST SITUATION IN SYRIA



Aktürk said recent terrorist attacks by the PKK/YPG, also known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), have harmed Syria's territorial integrity and stability, hindering the reconciliation process.

"Türkiye's stance, which seeks to promote regional peace and stability, is clear and well understood. In this regard, Türkiye is determined to maintain close cooperation with the Syrian government and uphold the 'One State, One Army' principle," he stated.

GREECE, ISRAEL, GREEK CYPRIOT ADMINISTRATION DEAL



Military cooperation between Greece, the Greek Cypriot Administration, and Israel, initiated at a recent trilateral summit, "does not pose a military threat to Türkiye," Aktürk underscored.

He said Türkiye supports constructive dialogue in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, based on the NATO alliance.

However, Türkiye's position on the security and rights of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is "clear and unchanging," he added.

"Türkiye has never refrained from using the powers granted to it by its guarantor status and will not refrain from doing so in the future," he stressed.

"In conclusion, the party increasing tension in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean is not Türkiye, but exclusionary and unilateral steps and approaches aimed at creating faits accomplis," he said.