Türkiye’s envoy in Tripoli pays condolence visit to Libyan leadership after fatal jet crash in Ankara

Türkiye's Ambassador to Tripoli Güven Begeç paid a condolence visit to Mohamed Menfi, the head of Libya's Presidency Council, and Salah Al-Namroush, acting chief of staff of the Libyan Army, after the deadly plane crash in the Turkish capital Ankara that killed eight people, including Libya's army chief, Mohammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad.

The Turkish Embassy in Tripoli said in a statement that Menfi received Begeç at the Presidential Council headquarters in Tripoli. Begeç also paid a visit to Al-Namroush to express his condolences, it added.

In a separate statement, the Libyan Presidential Council said Begeç conveyed Türkiye's condolences to Menfi and the brotherly people of Libya over the crash, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of the delegation.

On Tuesday, the Falcon 50-type business jet crashed after taking off from Ankara's Esenboga Airport en route to Tripoli, the Libyan capital.

The plane was found about 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) south of Kesikkavak in the Turkish capital Ankara's Haymana district.