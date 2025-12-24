Türkiye supports progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process: President Erdogan

Türkiye supports progress in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in a phone call on Wednesday.

Erdogan said Türkiye and Azerbaijan continue to work together to achieve their goals through cooperation in all fields, particularly trade, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The president also congratulated Aliyev on his birthday and extended best wishes for the coming New Year.





