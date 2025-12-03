Türkiye launches search and rescue training flights with Senegal

Türkiye has begun conducting training flights over Senegal's airspace and maritime jurisdiction areas as part of a program to provide search and rescue (SAR) training and support to the Senegalese armed forces, the Turkish National Defense Ministry announced Wednesday.

In a statement on US social media company X, the ministry said Turkish naval forces personnel have initiated the flights to enhance operational coordination and strengthen bilateral defense ties.

As part of the program, orientation and area-familiarization flights were carried out with the participation of Senegalese aircrew, the statement added.

The post on X also featured photos from the training flights.