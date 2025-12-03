Turkish foreign minister to attend OSCE ministerial meeting in Vienna

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's 32nd Ministerial Council Meeting in Vienna on Dec. 4-5, according to the Foreign Ministry sources.

The gathering will be hosted by Finland, the OSCE chair for 2025.

The Turkish foreign minister is expected to hold bilateral talks with several counterparts on the sidelines, the ministry sources said.

Fidan is scheduled to speak during the opening day's first plenary session. He is expected to call for upholding the OSCE's core values and reaffirm Türkiye's support for ensuring the organization remains functional at a time of heightened regional tensions.

He is also likely to welcome ongoing efforts aimed at reaching a just and lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine, stress the need to preserve diplomatic momentum, and note that Türkiye stands ready to help facilitate dialogue.

Fidan is expected to criticize Israel's actions in the Middle East and genocide in Gaza, reiterating Türkiye's position that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be resolved through a two-state solution.

The minister is also expected to highlight the significance of the recent decision to dissolve the Minsk Process and its affiliated bodies, a move made possible through joint steps by Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Finland will hand over the OSCE chairmanship to Switzerland next month.





