Turkish defense firms develop life-saving drones to be used in natural disasters

Leading Turkish firms are developing life-saving drones to facilitate rescue operations in natural disasters amid the rising prevalence of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in rescuing people in challenging conditions.

A man was recently airlifted to safety by a drone after flooding left him stranded in the middle of Vietnam's Srepok River in Cu Jut district. When traditional rescue methods failed due to floodwaters and difficult terrain conditions, a drone that was otherwise used for agricultural activities became the disaster victim's lifeline.

With a carrying capacity of 100 kilograms (220 pounds), the drone transported the man to an accessible location, and rescue teams safely pulled him out of the water.

Turkish defense firms' high-capacity cargo drones stand out with similar features to make them suitable in rescue operations.

Leading firms like Zyrone Dynamics, Titra Technology and DASAL produce offerings that can be used in challenging disaster conditions.

Zyrone Dynamics' ZD360 cargo UAV is a next-generation high-capacity solution which can perform tasks in a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) radius with a payload of 60 kilograms (132 pounds). It can handle a carrying capacity of 100 kilograms within a 1-kilometer (0.62-mile) radius.

The drone's compact size, around one-fourth of similar systems, allows for it to be taken anywhere by vehicle and to be rapidly deployed.

Titra Technology's Alpin is Türkiye's first unmanned helicopter. The craft features a payload capacity of up to 200 kilograms (440 pounds), including fuel.

The high transport capacity and long endurance of Alpin make it a significant asset for operations in mountainous terrain or in flood or fire areas.

Meanwhile, DASAL offers a range of cargo UAVs, one of which is the PUHU C75. The drone can carry up to 75 kilograms (165 pounds).

The PUHU C75 is an upgrade to its predecessor with a higher payload capacity and more future proofing, as it accounts for evolving technologies and the changing needs of different users for increased payload and extended range.

The PUHU C100 was designed to meet key logistical needs in the field, featuring a 100-kilogram payload capacity, a long range, and high horizontal speed.

DASAL also produced the CONDOR-C150, which can carry a 150-kilogram (330-pound) payload for 30 minutes.

Turkish defense firms' high-payload, autonomous and resistant-to-attack drone and cargo UAVs are used in the defense industry, but they also harbor significant potential for rescue and humanitarian aid operations during disasters like floods, earthquakes and fires.

These systems can play a key role in reducing human casualties and the material impact of the environment caused by disasters with rapid and effective rescue operations while keeping rescuers safe from hazardous areas.





