Voice from the Ground:: Turkish Doctor Dr. Nil Ekiz Recounts "Unspeakable Gaza Tragedy" in A News Interview

How did you manage the challenges? How did this experience affect you psychologically?

Before we were granted permission to travel to Gaza, each of us had to be assessed by a psychiatrist. It was the psychiatrist who gave the final approval for me to go. While we were there, we had weekly conversations with her over Teams, and we could also contact her more often if needed. I travelled with a team of three others — two orthopaedic surgeons and an operating theatre nurse. All three had been to Gaza before, and having experienced colleagues around me helped enormously. In addition, I got to know so many wonderful Palestinian colleagues, as well as healthcare workers from the US and the UK. Being surrounded by so many good people was a form of protection for my mental health.

During the first few days especially, I experienced a kind of fear I had never felt before. For the first time in my life, I heard drones and bombs. On the first night at Nasser Hospital, I was woken by a powerful explosion that shook the entire building. I lay there awake, waiting for the shaking to subside, and wondered why it was taking so long — until I suddenly realised that it was not the building shaking, it was me. My heart was beating so hard and fast that my whole body trembled. In that moment, I felt an overwhelming fear combined with deep sorrow for all the people lying out there in the tents, where bombs, drones, loss, and fear had been their everyday reality for so long.

As the days went by, I somehow became used to the sound of the bombings. I watched how my Palestinian colleagues reacted to the different blasts and learned from them. Most of the time, they did not react at all.