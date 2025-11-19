US to work on end to Sudan conflict at Saudi request, Trump says

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the US will work to end the conflict in Sudan at the request of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"His majesty would like me to do something very powerful having to do with Sudan. It was not on my charts to be involved in that. I thought it was just something that was crazy and out of control, but I just see how important that is to you and to a lot of your friends in the room," Trump said at a Saudi-US investment forum one day after feting bin Salman at the White House.

"We're going to start working on Sudan," he added.

The White House said Nov. 4 that the Trump administration is part of a group of nations seeking to bring an end to the violence that has ravaged Sudan for more than two-and-a-half years. It is unclear if Trump's comments mark a renewed emphasis on those efforts.

The US president said later that "tremendous atrocities are taking place in Sudan," calling the war-torn nation "the most violent place on Earth and, likewise, the single biggest Humanitarian Crisis."

"We will work with Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and other Middle Eastern partners to get these atrocities to end, while at the same time stabilizing Sudan," he added on his Truth Social platform.

The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary have been locked in a devastating war since April 15, 2023. The conflict has killed thousands and displaced millions of others.

To date, the RSF controls all five states of the Darfur region in western Sudan, while the army holds most of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east and center, including the nation's capital of Khartoum.