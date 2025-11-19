Turkish, Ukrainian presidents meet in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy met on Wednesday in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Erdoğan welcomed Zelenskyy, who is paying a working visit to Türkiye, at the presidential complex. The leaders posed for a photo in front of Turkish and Ukrainian flags.

Erdoğan and Zelenskyy then headed to a meeting. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan , intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın, and Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Erdoğan's chief adviser on foreign policy and security, were also present in the meeting.

The Turkish and Ukrainian presidents will later have a working dinner and hold a joint news conference.