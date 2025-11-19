Turkish, Ukrainian presidents meet in Ankara

 Contact Us
Erdoğan welcomed Zelenskyy, who is paying a working visit to Türkiye, at the presidential complex. The leaders posed for a photo in front of Turkish and Ukrainian flags.

Published November 19,2025
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy met on Wednesday in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Erdoğan and Zelenskyy then headed to a meeting. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan , intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın, and Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Erdoğan's chief adviser on foreign policy and security, were also present in the meeting.

The Turkish and Ukrainian presidents will later have a working dinner and hold a joint news conference.