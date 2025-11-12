TÜRKIYES NATIONAL UAVS CONTRIBUTE TO SECURITY IN AFRICA

Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) giant Baykar contributes to security and stability on the continent with its advanced and national drones it provides to African countries.

Baykar participated in the Bamako Expo Fair (BAMEX'25), held in Mali's capital of Bamako, which featured booths exclusively from Turkish companies for the first time.

The company exhibited scale models of the Bayraktar TB2, Akıncı, TB3, and Kızılelma and introduced its products and capabilities to visiting international delegations.

Baykar is particularly known in Africa for its Bayraktar TB2 UCAV. African countries prefer the Bayraktar TB2 for its intelligence, surveillance, and precision strike capabilities.

Africa stands out as one of Baykar's fastest-growing markets. Baykar products are used against elements that threaten national security, providing a significant deterrent.

On the African continent, countries such as Mali, which hosted the fair, as well as Morocco, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Libya, Burkina Faso, Togo, Niger, Djibouti, Somalia, Rwanda, and Kenya, have chosen Baykar's nationally produced UCAVs.

Along with nationally produced armed UAVs, a range of payloads produced within the Turkish defense industry is also being exported.

Since the beginning of its UAV research and development (R&D) efforts in 2003, Baykar has generated 83% of its revenue from exports.

Over time, Baykar has ranked among the top 10 exporters across all sectors and has become an export leader in the defense and aerospace industry.

As the world's largest exporter of armed UAVs, Baykar has propelled Türkiye to leadership in this field. More than 90% of the contracts it has recently signed were for exports.

Baykar has signed export agreements with 37 countries to date.