China agreed to stop fentanyl precursors: FBI director

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during the press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 12, 2025. (AFP Photo)

China agreed on a plan to stop fentanyl precursors and to control seven chemical subsidiaries that are utilized in their production, FBI Director Kash Patel said Wednesday.

"While at Ministry of Public Security headquarters ... the Chinese government agreed on a plan to stop fentanyl precursors," Patel told reporters at the White House, referring to his trip last week to Beijing.

China has fully designated and enlisted all 13 precursors utilized to make fentanyl, said Patel.

"Furthermore, they have agreed to control seven chemical subsidiaries that are also utilized to produce this lethal drug," he added.

The FBI has seized 1,900 kilograms of fentanyl, a 31% increase from the same time last year, he said.