Türkiye expresses sorrow over New Delhi blast

The body of Pankaj Sahni, a 22-year-old victim, is wheeled outside the mortuary of the Lok Nayak Hospital after a blast near the Red Fort, in New Delhi, India, 11 November 2025. (EPA Photo)

Türkiye on Tuesday expressed sorrow over Monday's blast in the Indian capital New Delhi that left 12 people dead and many others injured.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of India, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Ankara reaffirmed its principled stance against all forms and manifestations of terrorism and its commitment to cooperation in the fight against this global threat.

The blast took place outside Delhi's Red Fort, a historic Mughal-era structure, on Monday at around 6.52 pm (0122GMT), according to the Indian police.