Türkiye rejects 'certain' Indian media’s terror allegations, says they are part of disinformation to harm ties

Türkiye on Wednesday rejected allegations in some Indian media outlets claiming links between Ankara and terror attacks in India.

"The deliberate reports in certain Indian media outlets claiming that 'Türkiye is linked to terrorist acts in India and provides logistical, diplomatic, and financial support to terrorist groups' are part of a malicious disinformation campaign aimed at damaging bilateral relations between the two countries," said Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM) on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Reiterating Ankara's rejection of all terrorism, wherever and by whoever committed, the DMM said Türkiye leads global anti-terror efforts through international cooperation.

In this regard, Ankara "actively" supports the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and plays a key role in shaping NATO's counter-terrorism policies, it stated.

"The claim that Türkiye engages in 'radicalisation activities' targeting India or any other country is purely disinformative and lacks any factual basis," the DMM added.

"Such unfounded and manipulative reports" targeting Türkiye aim to undermine the country's efforts for global security, stability, and peace, it stated, calling on the public not to give those allegations any credence.