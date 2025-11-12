Türkiye attracts $11.4B worth of foreign direct investment in first 9 months of 2025

Türkiye attracted a foreign direct investment worth $11.43 billion in the first nine months of 2025, the International Investors Association (YASED) said on Wednesday.

The amount of FDI rose 46% year-on-year in the said period, the association said, citing Central Bank figures.

Some $8 billion worth of investments during the January-September period came as capital investment.

In September alone, the foreign direct investment amounted to $722 million, while the total amount of FDI since 2003 reached $285 billion.





