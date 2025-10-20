Türkiye set on expanding pilot workforce to become stronger player in global aviation

Türkiye is aiming to increase its number of licensed pilots to nearly 17,000 by the end of this year, and to over 18,000 in three years, according to the 2026 Budget Bill.

The number of licensed pilots in Türkiye last year was 16,290, while the target for next year is 17,102, with the number expected to reach 17,816 in 2027 and 18,127 in 2028.

The number of licensed balloon pilots- with balloon flights popular in some tourist hotspots-is expected to reach 723 next year, 732 in 2027, and 747 in 2028.

Türkiye is working to continue ensuring civil aviation and flight safety in line with international standards, as the country is set on making more bilateral and multilateral air transport deals and follow up on these agreements next year.

Civil aviation inspections will continue uninterrupted, while the number of inspections is planned to reach 1,708 by the end of 2025, 2,399 next year, 2,485 in 2027, and 2,664 in 2028.