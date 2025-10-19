Türkiye ready to serve as de facto guarantor if 2-state solution implemented: Foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Saturday that Türkiye is prepared to assume a de facto guarantor role if a two-state solution is implemented in Palestine.

Speaking on a television program, Fidan said Türkiye has so far acted as a mediator in efforts to bring the Gaza war to an end, promoting peace through its close ties and longstanding support for Palestinian causes.

"If an agreement acceptable to the Palestinians is reached, we are ready to do our part," Fidan said. "Should a two-state solution be realized, Türkiye is prepared to take on the responsibility of a de facto guarantor."

He said expecting "full trust" in Israel is unrealistic, emphasizing instead the importance of international pressure to ensure accountability.

Fidan said an "early task force" has been formed to address operational issues during the ceasefire process in Gaza, including problems related to the exchange of hostages and bodies.

He added that the group's work aims to maintain communication and coordination on the ground.

The Turkish foreign minister said discussions are continuing on three institutional mechanisms outlined in US President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan for Gaza: a task force, peace council, and stabilization force. However, their mandates and composition are not yet finalized.

Fidan stressed that Türkiye's defense and intelligence coordination demonstrates its willingness to accept greater responsibility if peace is achieved.

"If a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders is implemented, and Palestinians gain a sovereign and equal state, we are ready to act as a guarantor," Fidan said. "This is a major commitment, one not every state can undertake."

A summit was held on Monday in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, where US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hosted more than 20 world leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to sign a document formalizing the Gaza ceasefire.

Erdogan, Trump, Sisi, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani formally signed the agreement supporting the truce and a lasting peace in Gaza.





