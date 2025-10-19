President Erdoğan: "I hope TRNC elections are beneficial for our countries and region"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a statement regarding the TRNC elections on the social media platform X. Congratulating Tufan Erhürman, who was elected president according to unofficial results, Erdoğan said on Sunday: "I wish this election to be beneficial for our countries and our region."

"MAY IT BE BENEFICIAL FOR OUR COUNTRIES AND REGION"



Erdoğan said: "I congratulate Mr. Tufan Erhürman, who has been elected president according to unofficial results in today's elections held in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. I wish this election—which once again demonstrated the democratic maturity of the TRNC and reflected the will of our Turkish Cypriot brothers at the ballot box—to be beneficial for our countries and our region."

He stated, "As Türkiye, we will continue to defend the sovereign rights and interests of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus together with our Turkish Cypriot brothers on every platform."

ACCORDING TO UNOFFICIAL RESULTS, TUFAN ERHÜRMAN BECOMES THE NEW PRESIDENT OF THE TRNC



Bertan Özerdağ, Chairman of the TRNC Supreme Election Council, announced in a statement that Erhürman won the presidential race.

Özerdağ stated that Erhürman received 62.76% of the vote, while independent candidate Ersin Tatar received 35.81%.



TÜRKİYE WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT TURKISH CYPRIOT PEOPLE



Meanwhile, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also praised the election results, saying the election reaffirmed the political maturity of the TRNC and its citizens.

"The elections have once again shown the maturity of the TRNC as both a state and an electorate. As the motherland and guarantor country, we will continue to stand firmly by the TRNC and the Turkish Cypriot people," Yılmaz said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a separate statement congratulating Erhürman, saying Türkiye, as the "motherland and guarantor," would continue contributing to efforts to ensure the welfare and development of the Turkish Cypriot people "within the framework of its responsibilities."

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş also extended his congratulations to Erhürman, expressing hope that the election results would bring positive outcomes for the TRNC, Türkiye, and the wider Turkic world.

Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said the peaceful conduct of the election was "a strong indicator of the maturity of Turkish Cypriot democracy."



















