TRNC president-elect vows no Cyprus foreign policy without Türkiye consultation

Tufan Erhürman, the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) leader who won the presidential election in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) according to unofficial results, told Anadolu on Sunday that no foreign policy decisions regarding Cyprus will be made without consultation with Türkiye during his term.

"No president has ever conducted negotiations, held meetings, or set a foreign policy line without consulting Türkiye. This is a long-standing state tradition, and it will continue," Erhürman said.

He emphasized that he has never spoken negatively about relations with Türkiye, adding, "There has been significant disinformation on this matter. In reality, Turkish officials know me very well."

Erhürman, who previously served 15 months as TRNC prime minister and has led the main opposition party for years, said: "Relations with Türkiye are critically important and vital for us. I have consistently said this. Determining foreign policy in Cyprus or making decisions on the Cyprus issue without consulting Türkiye has never happened, and it will not happen under my leadership.

"I am confident that, on the right basis, our relations with Türkiye will not only remain strong but will further deepen. I see this as part of my mission. I also extend my sincere love and respect to all the Turkish people."