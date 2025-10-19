Russia attacks Ukraine coal mine, second energy site, companies say

Residents clean their flat in an apartment building damaged by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Shakhtarske in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine October 19, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Russian forces on Sunday attacked a coal mine in southeastern Ukraine and an unidentified energy site in the north near the Russian border, the operators of the sites said, adding to a series of recent assaults on Ukraine's energy network.

Private Ukrainian energy firm DTEK said Russian forces launched an attack on a colliery in Dnipropetrovsk region. The company said 192 miners were safely brought to the surface, with no injuries.

The company said it was the fourth Russian assault in two months on coal mining operations in Ukraine.

The regional energy company in the northern border region of Chernihiv, Chernihivoblenergo, said an attack there caused extensive damage and cut off electricity to 55,000 users. Emergency crews would restore power in the area once it was safe to do so, it said.

Russian attacks in recent weeks have focused on Ukraine's power grid and other energy sites.

Power cuts were imposed in many areas in the past week in the aftermath of an attack earlier this month that cut electricity to more than one million consumers.





















