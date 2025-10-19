North Korean soldier held after crossing border into South Korea: Seoul

A North Korean soldier was apprehended after crossing the heavily secured Military Demarcation Line (MDL) into South Korea on Sunday, the military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said that they identified and monitored the individual near the MDL earlier that day, and authorities are planning to investigate the motive behind the crossing.

This is the first suspected defection by a North Korean soldier since President Lee Jae Myung's administration took office in June, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

Earlier in July, a North Korean civilian crossed the MDL into South Korea.

In August last year, a North Korean soldier defected to South Korea by crossing the MDL in the eastern county of Goseong.