Roketsan’s hypersonic missile boosts deterrence power

The Tayfun Blok-4 hypersonic missile of Turkish defense giant Roketsan has demonstrated the industry's advancements in homegrown product development and serves as "a significant tool for deterrence," the company's CEO, Murat Ikinci, said at a military summit on Tuesday.

During the Military Radar and Border Security Summit, hosted by the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) in Ankara, Ikinci stated that Türkiye's strategic position in the global defense industry is evolving at a time when security balances are rapidly shifting.

He emphasized that Turkish defense can now domestically produce all its system and platform needs. "A country that can make its own weapons, missiles and radars can also determine its own security-this is the most important threshold to overcome on the path to full independence," he said.

Ikinci stated that artificial intelligence, hypersonic technologies and space and sensor technologies will be decisive in the future of the defense industry.

"These areas will create a shift, and we are making intensive efforts to boost our domestic production, especially in sensor and laser technologies," he noted.

"Western countries have imposed both overt and covert embargoes on Türkiye, which is why we need to work on developing sensors and sub-technologies; Roketsan is one of the institutions facing the most restrictions."

Ikinci mentioned that Roketsan's hypersonic missile Tayfun Blok-4 was unveiled at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025) this year to meet the long-range needs of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) with a domestically produced option.