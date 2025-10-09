Türkiye sees Iraq’s peace, security as inseparable from its own: President Erdoğan

Türkiye sees peace and security in neighboring Iraq as inseparable from its own, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday told Nechirvan Barzani, the president of northern Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government.

The meeting at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital Ankara addressed Türkiye-Iraq relations, cooperation with the KRG, and regional developments, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Türkiye aims to promote peace and stability in the region, said Erdoğan, stressing the importance of Iraq steering clear of any cycle of violence, and noting that Ankara is closely following the steps taken by the KRG in this respect.

Erdoğan also expressed hope that next month's Iraqi parliamentary elections would be beneficial for all Iraqi people.

The Turkish president also welcomed the agreement reached between the Iraq's central government and the KRG on oil issues, stressing that that achieving consensus on the Development Road project in the near term would also serve the interests of the entire region.

Expressing Ankara's determination to ensure the success of the "Terror-Free Türkiye" process, he also underscored the importance Türkiye attaches to the KRG's continued support for Syria's territorial integrity and unity.

Erdoğan was accompanied by Türkiye's intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and Akif Çağatay Kılıç, his chief advisor on foreign policy and security.