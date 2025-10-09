Viral 'Venceremos' video becomes anthem for Gaza genocide awareness

A music video titled "Venceremos," created using artificial intelligence to draw attention to the genocide in Gaza, quickly garnered widespread attention on social media.

Shortly after its release, the clip spread rapidly, receiving thousands of shares on social media.

— Gülabi Eryaman (@gulabi_eryaman) October 9, 2025

"Venceremos" means "We Will Win / We Will Overcome" in Spanish. The song is particularly identified with discourses of social justice, equality, and resistance in Latin America.

The piece, which has been featured in political campaigns and protest movements in its earlier versions, is still being reinterpreted with contemporary messages today.


















