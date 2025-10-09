 Contact Us
News World Viral 'Venceremos' video becomes anthem for Gaza genocide awareness

Viral 'Venceremos' video becomes anthem for Gaza genocide awareness

Shortly after its release, a music video titled "Venceremos"—created using artificial intelligence to draw attention to the genocide in Gaza—went viral, receiving thousands of shares on social media.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published October 09,2025
Subscribe
VIRAL VENCEREMOS VIDEO BECOMES ANTHEM FOR GAZA GENOCIDE AWARENESS

A music video titled "Venceremos," created using artificial intelligence to draw attention to the genocide in Gaza, quickly garnered widespread attention on social media.

Shortly after its release, the clip spread rapidly, receiving thousands of shares on social media.

"Venceremos" means "We Will Win / We Will Overcome" in Spanish. The song is particularly identified with discourses of social justice, equality, and resistance in Latin America.

The piece, which has been featured in political campaigns and protest movements in its earlier versions, is still being reinterpreted with contemporary messages today.