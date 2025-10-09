Trump says no one will be forced to leave Gaza

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that no one will be forced to leave Gaza under his ceasefire plan, adding that the agreement is "all finalized and done."

"Nobody is going to be forced to leave. It is the opposite.... No, we're not looking to do that at all," Trump said when asked by a reporter whether Palestinians will be forced to leave Gaza under the US-proposed ceasefire deal.

Trump said the Gaza ceasefire deal has been "all finalized and done" and that he plans to travel to the Middle East this weekend.

"I think it's going to be great. I think the hostages will be coming back Monday or Tuesday. I'll probably be there. I hope to be there. And we're planning on leaving sometime Sunday, and I look forward to it," he told reporters at the Oval Office.

When asked about plans for international stabilization forces to be deployed in Gaza, Trump said discussions are still ongoing.

"To be determined, really. I think there's going to be a large group of people determining what it will be, and a group of people funding it—very rich countries are going to be funding it," he said. "People want to see this work. It's going to work. It's absolutely going to work. And it starts. It's already started."

Trump announced Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his ceasefire plan for Gaza.

On Sept. 29, he unveiled a 20-point ceasefire plan for Gaza that includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entire enclave.

Phase two of the plan calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas' participation, the formation of a security force made up of Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and the disarmament of Hamas. It also stipulates Arab and Islamic funding for the new administration and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, with limited participation from the Palestinian Authority.

Arab and Muslim countries have welcomed the plan, but some officials have said that many details in it need discussion and negotiations to be fully implemented.