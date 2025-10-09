US lawmaker formally nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

US congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna announced Thursday that she formally nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

In a letter addressed to the Nobel Committee dated Wednesday, Luna lauded Trump's "bold and unprecedented leadership in advancing peace around the globe," pointing to his efforts in brokering a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

"At a time when global conflict is escalating and many leaders hide behind speeches instead of action, President Trump is delivering results," she wrote in the letter.

Luna also cited past diplomatic efforts by the Trump administration, including a deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.

"This was not just political theater at a United Nations General Assembly speech; it was serious, results-driven diplomacy that will save thousands of lives and restore hope to millions," she said, adding the Nobel Peace Prize should honor "measurable accomplishments."

On Wednesday, Trump was asked about his chances of winning the prize.

"I have no idea. ... We settled seven wars. We're close to settling an eighth. And I think we'll end up settling the Russia situation, which is horrible. .... I don't think anybody in history settled that many. But perhaps they'll find a reason not to give it to me," Trump told the reporters at the White House.

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday at the Norwegian Nobel Institute at 1100CET (0900GMT).