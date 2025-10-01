Turkish foreign minister to visit UAE for talks on Gaza, Syria, bilateral ties

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit the United Arab Emirates on Thursday to discuss a range of issues including Gaza and Syria, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan last visited the Gulf country in May, and was received by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the upcoming visit, the sources said, Fidan is expected to discuss Türkiye's desire to expand its multifaceted cooperation with the UAE, as well as efforts to secure a ceasefire and permanent peace in Gaza, including the plan announced on Monday by US President Donald Trump.

He will also emphasize the importance of supporting the Syrian government to achieve stability and development in the war-torn country, the sources added.





- BILATERAL TIES

During Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the UAE in July 2023, it was decided to establish a High-Level Strategic Council, through which relations between the two countries were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership.

The first meeting of the Türkiye-UAE High-Level Strategic Council was held in Ankara this July, co-chaired by Erdogan and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed.

Trade volume between Türkiye and the UAE-Türkiye's largest trading partner in the Gulf region-reached nearly $16 billion in 2024.

Fidan will also visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to take part in an international conference to be held in the city of AlUla.





