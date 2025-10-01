Erdoğan vows relentless support for Palestinian statehood and Gaza’s peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has renewed his strong support for the Palestinian cause, emphasizing Türkiye's unwavering commitment to ending the suffering in Gaza and achieving a sovereign Palestinian state.

"I sincerely hope that we will see beautiful days when peace, tranquility, and security prevail, from the river to the sea," Erdoğan said during the opening of the new legislative year in Türkiye's parliament.

Highlighting the responsibility of the Islamic world and the broader international community, he stated:

"Bringing the Palestinians the lasting peace they deserve is, first and foremost, a duty of the Islamic world — and then of the global community — to Gaza."

Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's long-standing position, declaring:

"We will not stop our struggle until a sovereign Palestinian state is established along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Referring to the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, he added:

"Gaza has had enough of blood, tears, and destruction. This shame must end immediately."

The president also stressed the moral significance of Türkiye's stance:

"Our firm position on Gaza will make Türkiye a moral beacon of its time — a stance that will be remembered in history in golden letters."

"God willing, we will continue to fearlessly defend the rights of Palestine and our first qibla, al-Quds [Jerusalem], until our last breath," Erdoğan affirmed.

He also pointed to the efforts made by the Turkish government and people, saying:

"Our brothers and sisters in Gaza are the closest witnesses to Türkiye's efforts. The Palestinian people know very well what we have done."

Erdoğan praised the Turkish Parliament for its position on the crisis, noting:

"The Parliament has passed the Gaza test with pride — in a manner worthy of our history and national character."

In one of his strongest remarks, the president concluded:

"The most powerful response to Israel's genocide in Gaza has risen from this chamber."