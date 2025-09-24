Taste of Anatolia: Turkish simit and tea served at New York’s Times Square

New York's Times Square hosted a taste of Anatolia on Tuesday evening as Turkish simit and tea were handed out to visitors under the "Anadoludakiler" project, launched with the support of first lady Emine Erdogan.

The initiative, run through Türkiye's development agencies under the Ministry of Industry and Technology, aimed to promote Turkish culinary traditions abroad.

Visitors gathering around the stand were served the traditional breakfast staples, which organizers described as symbols of hospitality and sharing in Anatolian culture.

Banners at the event carried messages such as "Champions League of Breakfast: Turkish Tea and Simit" and "In Türkiye, every door greets guests with heartwarming Turkish tea."



