Türkiye highlights Armenia’s positive stance on border opening

Armenia is receptive on reopening its border with Türkiye, though technical steps are still needed before this can move forward, Türkiye's special envoy for the normalization process with Armenia said Thursday.

Ambassador Serdar Kılıç met with Ercan Turan, governor of Türkiye's Iğdır border province, before traveling to Armenia, telling reporters that his Armenian counterpart, and he were working on certain issues.

"We will review these efforts and confirm the previous work. We will also address what can be done in the future for the economic life of both countries, especially in this region."

Kılıç underlined the importance of the Zangezur Corridor, a strategic link connecting Armenia's neighbor Azerbaijan with its exclave of Nakhchivan.

"This communication line is particularly significant. The Zangezur route is important not only for relations between Türkiye and Armenia but also for opening up to all of Central Asia and the Turkic republics," he said, expressing Türkiye's wish "to open this route in the short term and contribute to the economies of both countries, especially the Iğdır and Kars (border provinces)."

Kılıç added that the Armenian side also views these matters positively, saying: "Today they made a statement saying: 'We are ready to open the border.' Of course, they also look favorably on something that benefits everyone. Some technical work needs to be carried out before certain projects can be implemented; otherwise, we have no issue regarding intent."

Kılıç and his delegation are scheduled to cross into Armenia via the Alican Border Gate in Iğdır for talks in Yerevan, Armenia's capital.